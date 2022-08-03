Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

