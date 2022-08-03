Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $929,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.41.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,341.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

