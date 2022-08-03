Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 9.4%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 4,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

