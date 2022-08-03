Cosmos Price Reaches $10.43 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $238.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00045070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,152.77 or 1.00057206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028576 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

