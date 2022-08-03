Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

