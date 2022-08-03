Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $545.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.25.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

