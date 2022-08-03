Coterra Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 12,649,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

