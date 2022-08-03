Coterra Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE CTRA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 12,649,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
