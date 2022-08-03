COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $64,004.23

COVA (COVA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, COVA has traded 97% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $64,004.23 and approximately $19.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

