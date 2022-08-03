Cream Finance One Day Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $19.70 or 0.00083884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

