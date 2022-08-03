Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Credit Acceptance Price Performance
NASDAQ:CACC opened at $528.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $452.48 and a 1-year high of $703.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.