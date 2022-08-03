Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $528.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $452.48 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

