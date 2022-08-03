CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Hits $162,639.23

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $162,639.23 and $1,307.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 130.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

