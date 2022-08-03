Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

NYSE CS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 11,374,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,360,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

