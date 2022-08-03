Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.40

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and $3.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,110.89 or 0.99973625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00045333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028514 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

