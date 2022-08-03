CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

