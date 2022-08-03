Crypterium (CRPT) Hits One Day Volume of $194,932.00

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $194,932.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,106,742 coins and its circulating supply is 81,109,191 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.