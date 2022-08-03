CryptoTycoon Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $298,798.56 and $18,612.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,971 coins and its circulating supply is 145,789 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

