CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 323,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $7,013,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

