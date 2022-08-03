Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. 178,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,560.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

