Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.97. 178,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

