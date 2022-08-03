CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

