CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.