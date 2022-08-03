CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $10.05 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 10.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26.

NYSE:UAN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 1,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,971. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 90.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

