CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

