CyberMiles Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $35,523.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

