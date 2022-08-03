Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of DSKIF stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.35.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
