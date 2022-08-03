Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DSKIF stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.