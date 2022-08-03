Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $61.66

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $65.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 13,521 shares trading hands.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

