Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $55.90

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $53.92. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 155 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

