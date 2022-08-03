Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 11.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.40% of Delta Air Lines worth $355,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,145,515. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

