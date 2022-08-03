Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 171,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $131.15. 73,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,913. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

