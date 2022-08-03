Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,170. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.