DePay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $100.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, DePay has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $454,312.42 and approximately $100.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.