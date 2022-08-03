DePay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $100.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, DePay has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $454,312.42 and approximately $100.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DePay
Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.