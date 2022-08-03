Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 13,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $279,319,000.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 279,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.77) to €16.30 ($16.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

