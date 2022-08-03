Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.40

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
