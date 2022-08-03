Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DSX opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Diana Shipping



Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

