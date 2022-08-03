Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

