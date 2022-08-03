Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,672. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

