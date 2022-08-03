Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621,215 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. 4,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,672. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

