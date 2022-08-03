DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $608,938.33 and approximately $56.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00683322 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,013,849 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

