Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

