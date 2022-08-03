Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $130,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 44,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

