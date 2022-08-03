Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.65. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

See Also

