Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

