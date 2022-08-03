Divi (DIVI) 1-Day Volume Tops $155,925.00

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Divi has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $57.05 million and $155,925.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00100978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018561 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00246400 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037983 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008682 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000263 BTC.
Divi Coin Profile
Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,996,948,108 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Divi
