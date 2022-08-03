DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $230.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

