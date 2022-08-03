Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.91. 567,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.