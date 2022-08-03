Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

