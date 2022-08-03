Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,944. The company has a market capitalization of $721.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

