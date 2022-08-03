Drumz (LON:DRUM) Shares Down 1%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 72,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,237,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Drumz Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.58.

Drumz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.