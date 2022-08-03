DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. 4,761,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

