e-Money (NGM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255,480.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $255,480.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

