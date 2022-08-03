e-Money (NGM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255,480.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $255,480.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.