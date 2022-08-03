Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Ealixir Stock Performance
EAXR stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
About Ealixir
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.