Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ealixir Stock Performance

EAXR stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

